



— Modesto police officers are searching for 27-year-old Salvado Suarez Rodriguez, who is wanted after a violent attack against a woman he knows.

The department said they received a call about a violent assault within city limits early Friday morning. When they arrived, officers said they found an adult female victim who had been attacked by Rodriguez.

Rodriguez reportedly forced his way into the victim’s home. The victim tried to leave the residence multiple times but said Rodriguez stopped her and continued to attack her and destroy property at the residence.

Police said eventually he left the house in a 2006 white Chevrolet Silverado truck with the victim’s cell phone. The license plate on the truck is 90560N1.

Investigators also believe Rodriguez may have accessed a black 2005 Honda Civic 4-door, CA license 8ASP771.

Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Rodriguez for multiple felonies and are looking for the public’s help in finding him.

If you see Rodriguez or the mentioned vehicles, please call 911 immediately. You may also contact Detective Sean Dodge at 209-572-9500 with any information pertaining to Rodriguez’s whereabouts or information related the investigation.