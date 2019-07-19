Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man is behind bars, suspected of arson in South Sacramento.
Jack Burgeson's booking photo. (credit: Sacramento Fire Department)
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man is behind bars, suspected of arson in South Sacramento.
The Sacramento Fire Department said an arson investigator determined 51-year-old Jack Burgeson deliberately set fire to a commercial building on the 5100 block of Stockton Boulevard Thursday night.
Firefighters said the involved structure was a vacant restaurant. The fire was confined to the exterior of the structure and caused approximately $15,000 in damage.
READ ALSO: Teenager Visiting Sister In Sacramento Fatally Shot While Driving
Burgeson faces an arson charge.
Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Arson Tip Line at 916-808-8732 or Crime Stoppers at 1-916-443-HELP
You must log in to post a comment.