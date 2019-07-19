



— A teenager was shot and killed in his SUV, in a quiet south Sacramento neighborhood.

“When I first found out I just started screaming. I woke up people in my house because I was screaming,” the victim’s aunt, Char McGinnis, said.

Just a month after graduating high school, Timothy McGinnis was shot and killed inside his SUV.

“All I’ve been doing is crying all day long,” McGinnis said.

The 18-year-old from Long Beach was in town with friends, visiting his sister.

“He was a very loved little boy and he loved everybody,” McGinnis said.

READ ALSO: 18-Year-Old Fatally Shot While Driving In South Sacramento Neighborhood

Deputies say late Thursday night Timothy was driving with three friends through a neighborhood in South Sacramento when he was shot. Losing control of his SUV and crashing into a power box.

“What woke us up was a loud boom and I thought something had exploded and then a flash, I think, when the power box got knocked off a pedestal,” a neighbor said.

So far, no arrests have been made. Timothy’s father said that’s not good enough.

“He’s going down to Sacramento tomorrow because he wants answers. we all want answers. Why would you want to take an innocent child’s life?” McGinnis said.

READ: Man Shoots Neighbor Twice In The Face With BB Gun

The whole family is trying to understand how something like this could have happened and how the person responsible was able to just walk away.

“If you did this to him, turn yourself in. Don’t take another innocent child’s life. If they’re out there they need to turn themselves in,” McGinnis said.

Deputies do not have a motive for the shooting at this time.

Timothy’s family says he was planning to go to college and become a physical therapist.