



— A Stockton couple was brutally attacked in their own driveway, leaving them bruised and bloodied. Now, police need your help finding the people who did it.

The couple, who didn’t want us to use their names, had just tucked in their four small children and were taking out the trash when they were jumped, steps from their front door.

The mother of four showed the injuries she received after she and her husband were attacked in their Weston Ranch driveway around 11:30 Sunday night. The whole incident was captured on surveillance video.

“I was so confused because I was hit in the face, multiple times. Kicked in the head,” the wife said.

They say they went to take out the trash when they ran into two young women arguing in the driveway. The husband then asked them to get off his property.

“Next thing I know F-bombs are being dropped. They are telling me ‘Who do you think I am?’ and next thing I know more people are coming out of nowhere coming down the street,” he said.

The video shows the mob jumping on the husband and wife, pummeling them.

The husband said he had to leave his wife’s side to run in the house and grab his cell phone to call 911. When he returned, he said he had to shield her from the attacker’s blows.

“It was like neverending. If I had not been over her, who knows what would have happened to her,” he said.

The group took off before police arrived. On Wednesday, investigators released the video to try and track down the brazen brawlers.

“We are hoping someone out of that neighborhood night recognizes the suspects because we do believe they have ties to that neighborhood,” Silva said.

Blood still stains their driveway where the violent attack happened and the couple is still stunned.

“Just to have something like that happen is appalling,” he said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.