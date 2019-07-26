



— Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an alleged attack on a Sikh priest inside his own home.

Deputies were at the home that sits on the property of the Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Temple in Hughson Friday night.

The victim, Sikh Priest Amarjit Singh, showed CBS13’s Steve Large inside the bedroom where he was startled by the sounds of shattered glass. When he looked to see what was happening, he was punched through the broken window.

The suspect hit him in the neck and shouted profanities at him.

Swipe through pictures from the attack below

Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Temple A priest at the temple was attacked in Hughson.

Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Temple A priest at the temple was attacked in Hughson.

Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Temple A priest at the temple was attacked in Hughson.

Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Temple A priest at the temple was attacked in Hughson.

Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Temple A priest at the temple was attacked in Hughson.

Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Temple A priest at the temple was attacked in Hughson.

“What did you hear them say to you?” Large said.

“He said ‘go back, go back, go back,” Singh said.

Singh is not hurt, but the attack did scare him.

The Sheriff’s department is now increasing patrols around the temple and trying to determine the motive for the attack.

READ ALSO: Suspect Tells Police He ‘Hates Muslims’ After Attacking Sikh Clerk

“A hate crime is a specific intent crime, meaning we have to prove there was some sort of intent, and some motivation based upon race, religion, sexual orientation,” Stanislaus Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Clayton said.

The report of the attack spread quickly, prompting Congressman Josh Harder to post a video recording in response to the investigation, of what he says appears to be a hate crime.

“We need to make sure, that no matter who you are, no matter who you pray to, you feel safe,” Harder said.

A search for clues, following an alleged attack on a Sikh priest. This place for peace, now the site of a possible hate crime investigation.

So far, investigators say they do not have any suspect descriptions.