SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A suspected serial arsonist was arrested Thursday after reportedly setting multiple fires in the Sacramento area.
Firefighters responded to five fires along the Folsom Boulevard and light rail corridor between 39th Street and Power Inn Road on Sunday. The fires included trashcan, dumpster and vegetation fires between a three hour period Sunday night into Monday morning.
Using surveillance footage, Sacramento fire investigators linked 51-year-old David Loflin to the vegetation fires, a dumpster fire, and a trashcan fire. However, the investigators have not been able to link Loflin to two vegetation fires that occurred during the series near the intersection of Folsom Bl and State University Dr and Folsom Blvd and How Ave respectively.
On Thursday night just before 10 p.m., firefighters responded to a dumpster fire at Improv Alley near 12th Street. An eyewitness reportedly linked Loflin to the fire.
He was subsequently located and arrested. Loflin was charged with one count of arson of a structure/forestland and three counts of arson of property.
The Sacramento Fire Department is committed to the safety and well-being of the community. Anyone with information related to these cases is urged to contact the Arson Tip Line at 916-808-8732 or Crime Stoppers at 1-916-443-HELP.
