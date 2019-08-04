YUBA CITY (CBS13) — A serious head-on crash on Highway 99 has resulted in at least one death and vehicles catching fire, officials say.
According to the California Highway Patrol, one car was traveling northbound and, for reasons unknown, swerved into the southbound lanes crashing head-on with another vehicle.
Both vehicles were engulfed in flames. Good samaritans the driver of the car traveling southbound out of the burning vehicle. They also tried to save the car that swerved, but the car doors were jammed and the driver could not be rescued in time.
Police and firefighters are on the scene. Highway 99 is expected to reopen in about one hour.
The victim’s identities have not been released.
