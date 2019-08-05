  • CBS13On Air

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Police say multiple women in hooded sweatshirts stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Citrus Heights Ulta Sunday around noon.

The incident was caught on camera by a customer, showing the woman clearing shelves and filling their reusable shopping bags.

As soon as the suspects left the store, employees contacted Citrus Heights Police, and officers arrived within 10 minutes.

READ ALSO: Police: 2 Men Stole $2K In Fragrances From Tracy Ulta Beauty Store

Officers said approximately a few thousand dollars worth of merchandise was stolen in the incident.

Police are investigating the incident. If you have any information, contact the Citrus Heights Police Department.

