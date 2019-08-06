SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Merced couple pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to distribute controlled substances and other charges after selling drugs on the dark web.
According to U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott, 32-year-old Jabari Monson pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute controlled substances, and Saudia Monson, 39, pleaded guilty to violating the Travel Act, using the mail and internet to distribute controlled substances.
Court documents reveal between July 2018 through January 2019 the Monsons operated several vendor accounts on the dark web marketplace Dream Market, selling cocaine, cocaine base, methamphetamine, and marijuana.
As part of their plea, the couple agreed to forfeit cryptocurrency that they got in exchange for the drug distribution, including bitcoin and bitcoin cash.
The defendants are due back in court for sentencing in November. Jabari Monson faces a maximum statutory penalty of 40 years in prison, a mandatory minimum of five years in prison, and a $5 million fine. Saudia Monson faces a maximum statutory penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
