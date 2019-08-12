



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s one thing to match on your wedding day but it’s another to match for 68 years. That’s what Francis and Rosemary Klontz have been doing for seven decades. And they sing, too!

Every note they sing and every outfit they wear is perfectly harmonized.

“My mother got us matching shirts when we were in high school – well, I picked them out — and we’ve been matching ever since,” Rosemary Klonts said.

Francis and Rosemary Klonts met in Junior High in Auburn, Washington.

“And I thought she was the cutest little thing,” Francis Klonts said. “By the time we were seniors, we started going together.”

READ ALSO: 11-Year-Old With Down Syndrome On Mission To Spread Awareness

Married for 68 years next month, Francis knows the term happy wife, happy life all too well – letting his bride of more than half a century pick his outfits every day.

“She just lays it out for me, and I don’t have to worry about a thing!” Francis Klonts said.

While it’s obvious they are in-tune with each other vocally… when asked what the secret to a happy marriage is, this duet is very much in sync:

“Jesus first, others second, you last – that’s the way you spell JOY. (singing) Jesus and others and you – what a wonderful way to spell joy!” Rosemary Klonts said.

And these “singing chaplains” perform at their local church, hospitals, and even just around the house. It’s a pitch-perfect, match made in heaven.