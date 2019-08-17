Comments
EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Cal Fire said Saturday morning that the Patterson Fire is now 100% contained.
The fire has grown to be 35 acres in size. No structures have been destroyed or damaged in the blaze.
#PattersonFire started off Patterson Drive, south of Placerville in El Dorado county is 35 acres and 100% contained. pic.twitter.com/2s98KsiRv4
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 17, 2019
Cal Fire was able to stop the forward progress of the flames at around 9:40 p.m. on Thursday night.
#PattersonFire Update: Fire is 35 acres forward progress stopped
— CAL FIRE AEU (@CALFIREAEU) August 16, 2019
All ordered evacuations have since been lifted.
No injuries have been reported.
