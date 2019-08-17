  • CBS13On Air

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Cal Fire said Saturday morning that the Patterson Fire is now 100% contained.

The fire has grown to be 35 acres in size. No structures have been destroyed or damaged in the blaze.

READ: Vegetation Fire Burning In El Dorado County, Some Evacuations Lifted

Cal Fire was able to stop the forward progress of the flames at around 9:40 p.m. on Thursday night.

All ordered evacuations have since been lifted.

No injuries have been reported.

