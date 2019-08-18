Comments
MARIPOSA COUNTY (CBS13) — As of 7:03 p.m. Sunday evening, Cal Fire says the Gaines Fire is now 60 percent contained at 1,300 acres.
#GainesFire at Mt. Gaines Rd and Bear Valley Rd, Bear Valley in Mariposa County is 1,300 acres and 60% contained. pic.twitter.com/6WkesbGy88
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 19, 2019
No evacuations were ordered in the fire.
No structures have been damaged.
