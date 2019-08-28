SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police say the victim of a hit-and-run in downtown Sacramento Saturday afternoon, has died.
The incident happened around 1:35 p.m. Saturday in the area of N. 16th Street and McCormack Street. Officers say a pedestrian was critically injured after being hit by a newer-model black Dodge Charger that left the scene of the crash.
First responders found the pedestrian in the road on 16th Street and transported him to an area hospital where he was in critical condition. The victim has since died from his injuries. His identity has not yet been released.
Police are still searching for the suspect vehicle, a newer model black Dodge Charger with all tinted windows and possible front-end damage.
Please contact Sacramento Police if you see a vehicle matching this description. Witnesses are also encouraged to contact the police department.
