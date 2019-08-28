



Officials at Travis AFB are now confirming the lockdown was a false alarm caused by reports of shots fired near the Supply Warehouse.

As a result of the possible threat, the base went into lockdown mode, according to a statement from a base spokesperson.

11:14 a.m. Update – Fairfield police are reporting that the active shooter situation is a drill. We are working to confirm with base officials.

We have confirmed with Officials at Travis Air Force Base that there IS NOT an Active Shooter incident on base. https://t.co/9zzRU158xT — Fairfield, CA Police (@FairfieldPolice) August 28, 2019

—————–

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Travis Air Force Base has been placed on a “real-world lockdown” due to an active shooter.

News of the lockdown was reported to KPIX-TV in San Francisco around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday by a base dispatcher who emphasized it was not a drill, calling it “a real-world situation.”

Fairfield Police and SWAT crews have been dispatched to the base and surrounding area. The base was been put on lockdown as of 10:42 a.m. PT, according to the dispatcher. No other information was immediately available.

There was also police activity in Fairfield on the 3300 block of Shenandoah Court, which is about eight miles west of the base. The activity was a standoff involving the US Secret Service as the lead agency along with Fairfield police, according to the US Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of California spokeswoman Lauren Horwood.

It was not clear whether or not the two incidents were related.

This is a developing story.