CHICO (CBS13) — The body of 22-year-old Anthony Mahr, who was reported missing on Aug. 20, was recovered from the Sacramento River in Chico Thursday.
The Chico State student was reported missing last week after he went floating on the river.
On Thursday morning, detectives with the Butte County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Scotty’s Boat Landing in Chico after a fisherman reported seeing a body in the river.
About an hour and a half later, the body of an adult man was recovered about a quarter of a mile upstream from Scotty’s Boat Landing. The body was later identified as Mahr.
