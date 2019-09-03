WOODBRIDGE (CBS13) — The suspect believed to be responsible for a burglary at the Woodbridge Firehouse last week has been arrested by Agriculture Gangs Narcotics Enforcement Team (AGNET) detectives Monday.
Detectives arrested Luis Avelar for stealing from the Woodbridge firehouse on Aug. 26 while firefighters were out on a call. He reportedly took personal belongings, including keys to a personal truck.
The truck, belonging to firefighter Garret Morrison, was found the next day torched on the inside.
Detectives said Avelar ran from detectives Monday, leaving a female friend behind. He was eventually arrested near Hammer Lane and Moreland Street in Stockton.
During the chase, detectives said the female, Mariah Hernandez Ramirez, slashed two tires of detective’s vehicle and stabbed two windows, causing approximately $10,000 in damage. The detectives Hernandez Ramirez shortly after the incident and said hse was wearing one of the detective’s San Francisco Giants jersey he lost in the chase.
She was booked in the San Joaquin County Jail for vandalism, brandishing a weapon, petty theft, and obstructing a peace officer.
Avelar was booked on a Ramey warrant for the burglary and vehicle theft. He also was charged with resisting arrest and violating a restraining order against Hernandez Ramirez.