ELK GROVE (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Coroner has identified the victim of a deadly solo motorcycle collision that happened last week in Elk Grove.
On the afternoon of September 1, Albert Garcia, 52, crashed while traveling northbound on Elk Grove Florin Road just south of Sheldon Road, Elk Grove police said.
Information regarding the cause of the crash has not yet been released.