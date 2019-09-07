Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) — Police have made a second arrest in relation to a Modesto park assault on August 10 that resulted in one man dead.
Ruben Rosales, 25, turned himself in on Friday for the homicide of 63-year-old Jace Decker, Modesto police said.
Rosales and Matthew Arguello, who was arrested on August 17, allegedly attacked Decker, who they believed was a registered sex offender, and left him in a coma.
Decker never regained consciousness and was eventually pronounced dead.
Modesto PD said both Rosales and Arguello have been charged with homicide.