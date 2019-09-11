



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Californians will have to keep changing their clocks for daylight saving time, for now.

Assemblyman Kansen Chu is dropping his bid that would have permanently sprung California forward. Chu championed Assembly Bill 7, which would have forever set the state’s standard time to year-round daylight saving time.

AB 7 came after the passage of Prop 7 in November 2018, where nearly 60 percent of voters agreed that they don’t want to keep changing the clocks twice a year.

Chu tweeted that AB 7 isn’t dead, however.

I want to clarify that AB 7 is not dead and will be moving forward in January. My main goal will always be to stop the practice of switching back and forth, and I am dedicated to make this a reality. As this is an issue that impacts all Californians, 1/2 @sfchronicle @akoseff https://t.co/lNwSsl5lPj — Kansen Chu (@KansenChu) September 10, 2019

“My main goal will always be to stop the practice of switching back and forth, and I am dedicated to make this a reality,” Chu wrote “As this is an issue that impacts all Californians, I want to take the next few months to ask my constituents their thoughts on permanent daylight saving time vs. permanent standard time.”

The assembly member said the legislation will be moving forward come January.

“It’s important to me that my constituents are heard and putting a pause on moving the bill will give me the opportunity to do more outreach,” Chu tweeted.

Even if the bill is passed, California’s change to permanent daylight saving time would need to be authorized by the federal government.

Daylight saving time started on March 10 this year. It ends on Nov. 3, where people will have to set their clocks back an hour. The next daylight saving time period starts on March 8, 2020 and lasts until Nov. 1.

Alaska, Arizona and Hawaii are the only states that don’t observe daylight saving time.