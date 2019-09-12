Comments
EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — On Thursday, officials positively identified the human remains found in El Dorado County over the weekend as missing mother of two Heather Gumina.
Gumina’s husband, Anthony Gumina, is behind bars charged with her murder.
Prosecutors say he killed Heather in order to cover up another crime.
Anthony Gumina will be back in court later this month.