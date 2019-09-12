  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:El Dorado County News


EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — On Thursday, officials positively identified the human remains found in El Dorado County over the weekend as missing mother of two Heather Gumina.

Gumina’s husband, Anthony Gumina, is behind bars charged with her murder.

READ: Husband Of Missing El Dorado County Woman Arrested For Suspected Homicide

Prosecutors say he killed Heather in order to cover up another crime.

Anthony Gumina will be back in court later this month.

Comments

Leave a Reply