ARDEN (CBS13) — Two people were shot at a Culichi Town restaurant in Arden Sunday evening, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies received reports of the shooting at around 8:14 p.m. and said two victims were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds in the upper body.
The victim’s injuries are reportedly non-life-threatening, deputies said.
Officials said the suspect is reportedly a Hispanic male in his 20’s who possibly fled in a car.
At this time, it is unclear if the shooting took place inside or outside the restaurant, which is located on Arden Way, but deputies said the shooting may have happened as the result of a fight.
More details to follow.