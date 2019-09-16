FOLSOM (CBS13) — Five months after a fatal crash in Folsom, a 21-year-old Citrus Heights woman has pleaded guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.
According to court records, Alexis Little entered a guilty plea for felony gross vehicular manslaughter last Friday. Little was driving a vehicle with four passengers inside when she crashed into a pole and flipped her car in the early hours of April 9.
The crash happened at E. Bidwell Street and College Parkway, right next to Folsom Lake College.
A 28-year-old Cameron Park resident, who was riding in the front passenger seat, was killed in the crash. Little and the other passengers were also injured.
Officers say a passenger in the car was the person who originally called 911.
Little is due back in court in November for sentencing.