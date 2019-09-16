Comments
ESCALON (CBS13) — An assistant football coach at Escalon High School was arrested Monday for reportedly requesting nude pictures from an underage student.
Police said a parent discovered the inappropriate messages sent to her 15-year-old daughter’s phone. An Escalon Police Department detective discovered assistant football coach Victor Perez Carillo, 26, had talked with a 15-year-old student on Snapchat.
Perez Carillo reportedly requested nude pictures and tried to meet with the student after school.
He was arrested for solicitation of child pornography and arranging to meet a minor for lewd purposes. He was booked in the San Joaquin County Jail.