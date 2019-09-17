Comments
TRACY (CBS13) — Police say shots fired into the air from a vehicle put an elementary school on lockdown Tuesday.
Officers responded to the area of Peony Drive and Windsong Drive to reports of shots fired. The shots could be heard at Antony Traina Elementary School nearby, so the school shut down as a precaution.
Officers determined a person in a vehicle fired a gun into the air and was not targeting any individual.
After a search of the area, officers were not able to locate a suspect or a victim.
Tracy officers continue to investigate this incident.
If you have any information, please contact Tracy Crime Stoppers at (209)-831-4847.