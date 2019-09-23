TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) – Authorities say a car that was sought in connection to an Amber Alert out of Central California has been found in Tuolumne County with two people dead inside.
The car was found in a remote area on Clark Fork Road – near Sand Flat Campground – on Sunday night, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office says.
Deputies found two people dead inside the car.
The identity of the people found inside is not known, the sheriff’s office says.
An Amber Alert was issued out of Merced County on Saturday after a father, 32-year-old Steven Weir, allegedly abducted his 2-year-old son John. Authorities said the pair could be traveling in a red, 2005 Hyundai Elantra with the California license plate 5SKT544.
CHP said Steven is considered armed and dangerous.
The Amber Alert went out in Calaveras, Fresno, Mariposa, Merced, Stanislaus, Tulare and Tuolumne counties. CHP deactivated the alert on Monday.