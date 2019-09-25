DAVIS (CBS13) – Fliers promoting the ideology of hate groups were found on the UC Davis campus, just days before the start of the fall quarter.
According to a message sent out from UC Davis Chancellor Gary S. May, the fliers were found on Monday. Exactly what was depicted on the fliers is unclear, but the chancellor’s office said they contained neo-Nazi and white supremacist messages.
“We are sickened that any person or group would invest any time in such cowardly acts of hate and intimidation. They have no place here,” May wrote.
The fliers were found near Mrak Hall and the Mathematical Sciences building, according to the campus newspaper.
Neo-Nazi fliers were also found on the UC Davis campus last year. Those fliers used anti-Semitic imagery to call out the opposition to the then newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
UC Davis campus police are investigating the incidents.
The first day of fall quarter classes starts on Wednesday.