



NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — A mysterious plume appears in the South Yuba River and now health officials might know where it’s all coming from. But, they still need to figure out what the contamination is and how it got to the river.

Nevada County health officials have been taking samples on a property off of Kilham Mine Road that could be the source of the contamination. They said while they were on that property they found numerous code violations.

“I’m very concerned about it and I don’t want the river hurt in any way, shape or form,” said Bonnie Madden, a neighbor.

For many living in the area, there are still so many questions about what happened.

“It’s kind of the Wild West down out here. We don’t really know what’s happening down there. Its private property,” said Elise Thompson.

Many neighbors seem to be familiar with the property environmental and health officials believe could be the source of river contamination.

“This is an agricultural area and he has 200 some acres, a lot of acres anyway. And it’s used for various purposes,” Madden said.

Investigators said aerial photographs, helicopter flyovers and proximity to the river are what led them to the property on Kilham Mine Road. Crews are still investigating and taking samples.

“There have been so many cars and so many people coming out here looking at things I’m sure that will be done in a really well manner,” Madden said.

Earlier this week, tests on the South Yuba River near the Highway 49 bridge showed dangerous levels of E Coli. But water quality control experts said some of the tests were faulty and there’s still lots of investigating to do.

In the meantime, neighbors just want to see the river clean.

“As soon as possible because we go to the river almost every week,” Thompson said.