



SACRAMENTO (CBS 13) — Officers responded to the scene of a crash involving one of their own in south Sacramento.

The crash on Highway 99 Friday morning sent an officer flying off his motorcycle. He’s expected to survive but has serious injuries.

The officer is at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento being treated. CHP expects he will be there recovering for a while.

A spokesperson said it was a routine patrol gone wrong. The officer was traveling northbound on Highway 99 when he tried to pass a vehicle and ran into stopped traffic.

“The officer was ejected he was transported to UC Davis medical center with major injuries and is expected to survive,” said CHP Officer Mike Harris.

CHP released photos from the scene showing a vehicle the officer on the motorcycle collided with. CHP said the officer has been on the force 10 years, three of those years with the South Sacramento unit.

“We want everyone to drive safe and we want everyone to pay attention to what’s going on on the road. I have no idea what the context of the collision was but this is a good time to talk about not being distracted,” Harris said.

CHP is not planning to release the name of the officer.