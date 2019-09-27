Comments
EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A second suspect in the case of a missing El Dorado County woman who was found dead has been identified, the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office said.
On Sept. 12, human remains that were found six days prior in the Pleasant Valley area were confirmed as Heather Gumina, who was reported missing on July 19.
Anthony Gumina, Heather’s husband, was arrested on September 6 on suspicions of homicide, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said.
Ruano Ardon Emerson, 35, has been identified as a second suspect in the case and is being charged with being an accessory after the fact, the District Attorney’s Office said.
Anthony and Emerson will serve as co-defendants and are next set for an appearance in court on October 22.