YUBA CITY (CBS13) — A woman was arrested Tuesday for reportedly stealing a car with a toddler in tow after crashing her vehicle in Yuba City.
The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the scene of a crash on Lincoln Road and South Walton in Yuba City. While deputies were responding, witnesses reported the driver, 29-year-old Bianca Elizabeth Dumbazu, got out of her vehicle with a male toddler, stole another vehicle, and drove away.
The sheriff’s office said witnesses followed the stolen vehicle and reported the woman driving recklessly on southbound Township Road near O’Banion Road.
READ: El Dorado County Man Charged With Sexual Abuse To Minors
When deputies found the stolen vehicle in that same area, they said they observed it lose control and crash. After the crash, deputies took Dumbazu into custody and the toddler into protective custody. The toddler was not injured in the incident and was turned over to Child Protective Services.
Dumbazu was medically cleared and booked at the Sutter County Jail for child endangerment, possession of a stolen vehicle, driving while under the influence, and felony hit and run.