



MODESTO (CBS13) — It was a terrifying Tuesday for a student in Modesto when a man stole his bike while he ran into the office for help. The high school rallied around him and the generosity will now benefit other students.

Sixteen-year-old Isaah Barrios is a special education student at Grace Davis High School in Modesto.

“He’s in my second-period class, my beginning theater class,” said Drama Teacher Lindsay Bryan.

Barrios’ bike is his only transportation to and from school.

“On Tuesday, he had been followed by a homeless man from the park through campus and he was panicked,” said Bryan.

You could imagine how upset he and his teachers were when he got to campus and ran to the office for help.

“They’re like your own,” said Bryan as she fought back tears. “And while he was in there getting help, the man had stolen his bike.”

When everyone heard what had happened, Bryan said they were in shock.

“I just felt sick about it,” she added.

Many at the school said Barrios is a hard worker who always gives 100%.

“He’s so respectful and conscientious and kind,” said Bryan.

The incident prompted Bryan and some of the other faculty to take action.

“When we want something, we get it done at Davis,” said Bryan.

Bryan sent an email out to the staff and the group worked together to collect donations from those who could give.

“People were so incredibly generous and it was a sacrifice for some people,” said Bryan. “But within half an hour I had $600.”

It was enough cash to buy Barrios a brand new bike.

“I went to a local business and explained the situation and got a bike before school got out for a surprise party. It was kind of like Christmas morning because it was such a negative situation and to just be able to turn it around was the coolest thing,” she said.

Barrios is a quiet kid, but told CBS13, “It’s better than the one I had before.”

Bryan said the support from the campus community was so great they actually raised hundreds of dollars more than what they needed. They now plan to donate that cash to the holiday fund to buy gifts, meals and coats for other students in need at Davis High School.