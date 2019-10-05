  • CBS13On Air

NORTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An arrest has been made in relation to a hit-and-run incident on October 1 that saw a hero husband die after pushing his wife out of the way of an oncoming vehicle, California Highway Patrol said.

A search was underway over the last few days for the silver Toyota Tacoma caught on surveillance at the scene of the incident.

As of the morning of October 5, CHP was able to locate the truck and arrest the person believed to be responsible for the collision.

No further suspect information has been released at this time.

