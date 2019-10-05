Comments
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — Two deputies were wounded Friday night after a wrong-way driver under the influence crashed into them on Interstate 5 near the French Camp Road exit, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — Two deputies were wounded Friday night after a wrong-way driver under the influence crashed into them on Interstate 5 near the French Camp Road exit, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said.
Officials said a Stockton Police Department Patrol car was close behind and provided assistance to the two deputies, whose car was pushed off the highway into an embankment just before midnight.
Swipe left for more photos.
At this time, the two Stockton PD officers were met by the suspect — identified as Adan Medina-Torres, 23 — who resisted arrest and attempted to flee.
ALSO: Red Flag Warning Impacts Sacramento Valley, Foothills, Northern Sierra
The suspect was arrested shortly after for assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest and was revealed by California Highway Patrol responders to be driving under the influence.
Both injured deputies were treated at the hospital and released.
No further details have been released at this time.