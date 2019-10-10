SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — In the midst of a Red Flag Warning throughout Northern California, the Sacramento Fire Department said they have responded to 48 fire-related incidents in the last 24 hours.
🚨48!!🚨that’s the number of fire related incidents that Sac Fire has responded to in the last 24 hours . 3 commercial fires and 3 residential home fires . Large amount of vegetation fires . Our firefighters stand committed to your #safety pic.twitter.com/2pRRyPqdbH
— Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) October 10, 2019
The department said they have fought three house fires, three commercial building fires and a large number of vegetation fires in the area.
ALSO: Click Here For Our Coverage On PG&E’s Public Safety Power Shutoffs
The National Weather Service (NWS) Sacramento said in a tweet on Wednesday that this Red Flag Warning, which has been extended to 9 p.m. tonight for the Sacramento Valley, has the potential to bring the “strongest wind event of the season so far.”
Gusty north to east winds will continue across interior #NorCal today, and will persist locally across the foothills and northern #SierraNevada into Friday morning. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/0m7EO4oBdf
— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 10, 2019
RELATED: Sacramento Firefighters Battling Multiple Spot Fires Along Lower American River Parkway
Wind gusts may reach as high as 55 miles per hour in some areas and officials urge this event may bring difficult driving conditions, downed tree branches and cause loose objects to fly around in the air.
In these extreme fire weather conditions, the NWS and fire officials advise against driving on dry grass, using equipment that creates sparks and improperly discarding cigarettes.