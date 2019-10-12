Comments
SHINGLE SPRINGS (CBS13) — A passenger suffered major injuries after the driver of the car fell asleep behind the wheel and crashed on Highway 50 Saturday, California Highway Patrol Placerville said.
SHINGLE SPRINGS (CBS13) — A passenger suffered major injuries after the driver of the car fell asleep behind the wheel and crashed on Highway 50 Saturday, California Highway Patrol Placerville said.
The crash happened just west of Shingle Springs Drive.
ALSO: El Dorado County Man Arrested After Entering Resident’s Home Wearing Only Bra And Panties
Officers said the driver fell asleep, lost control of the truck and overturned off the roadway into a nearby campground,
CHP said the passenger suffered severe and possibly permanent injuries.