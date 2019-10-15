



Police have arrested the man accused of murdering four people and confessing the killings Monday as 53-year-old Shankar Hangud.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Roseville Police Department spokesperson Capt. Josh Simon said police believe all four victims were Hangud’s family members. Two of the victims were adults and two were juveniles but Simon did not release the victims’ ages.

The Placer County Coroner’s office will release the victims’ names once it has positively identified the victims, and police have notified next of kin, Simon said. The victims’ causes of death may also be released.

Detectives have spoken with Hangud, but have not released motives for the murders.

Just after noon on Monday, Hangud walked into the Mt. Shasta Police Department and told police he had committed a homicide at his Roseville home.

Roseville police went to Hangud’s home in the 1800 block of Junction Boulevard to carry out a welfare check and found the bodies of three homicide victims.

The fourth victim, identified by police as a man of East Indian descent, was found inside Hangud’s car at the Mt. Shasta Police Department.

Police believe the killings took place over the span of anywhere from a few days to a week. While the two known crime scenes are Hangud’s home and the vehicle, police believe there could be more, unknown crime scenes between Roseville and Mt. Shasta. As a result, they are asking that anyone who recognizes the car Hangud was driving to come forward. It’s identified as a red Mazda 6 sedan with California license plate 7ZJH479.

#Roseville police release this info about the suspect in the quadruple homicide at an apartment complex. He is in the Placer County Jail on four counts of murder. Police accuse this man of killing members of his own family @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/6o907GXX6O — Anna Giles (@AnnaGilesTV) October 15, 2019

Police believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no further threat to the public.

Hangud is being held in the South Placer County Jail on four counts of first-degree murder.