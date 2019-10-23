



An El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office deputy has died in the line of duty. Deputy Brian Ishmael was shot and killed Wednesday morning after responding to a call for service in the area of Sand Ridge Road in Somerset, according to an El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office statement.

Deputy Brian Ishmael was a 4-year veteran with the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office and had previously worked for Placerville Police Department.

The shooting happened after Deputy Ishmael and another deputy responded to a call for service and were shot at by an unknown number of people. The other deputy was also hit and was taken to the hospital.

Two people are now in custody in connection with the shooting and deputies are searching for additional suspects.

People are being urged to avoid the area. Residents living in the area are being told to stay in their homes and lock their doors.

Nearby residents are urged to call 911 if they spot suspicious activity.

Ishmael’s body was taken to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office by a large procession comprised of law enforcement officers and fire department personnel.

First responders parked on overpasses stood atop their vehicles and saluted the procession as it passed by.

The El Dorado County Sheriffs’ Office is holding a press conference on Deputy Ishmael’s death at 11 a.m.

Our thoughts and prayers are with El Dorado Sheriff's Deputy Brian Ishmael's family, friends, and all of @ElDoradoSheriff during this difficult time.#RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/LfuJDbh8Ac — Yolo County Sheriff's Office (@YoloCoSheriff) October 23, 2019

Active scene in Somerset! Law Enforcement searching for suspects involved in Officer involves shooting, claiming the life of El Dorado Sheriff deputy. Road closed Buck Bar Rd &Sand Ridge Rd ⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ ⁦@CBSSacramento⁩ ⁦@DinaKupfer⁩ ⁦@GDSTracyKetchum⁩ pic.twitter.com/7qPRofAJ0z — DG (@CameraGuyDave1) October 23, 2019

This is a developing story.