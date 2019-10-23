



EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — An El Dorado County deputy was shot and killed while investigating a theft at a marijuana garden in rural El Dorado County early Wednesday morning.

The El Dorado County Sheriff John D’Agostini identified that deputy as Brian Ishmael, a four-year veteran of the force. Law enforcement spent hours Wednesday gathering evidence at the home where this happened on Sand Ridge Road.

Deputy Ishmael had an off-duty San Joaquin County Sheriff’s deputy riding along with him. That man was also shot but survived. He underwent surgery and is now working with the sheriff’s department’s investigation.

Neighbors said they heard the commotion but couldn’t tell what was going on.

“It was just like ‘oh my lord.’ My fight or flight mode kicked in and was like stay calm,” said Leslie Rich.

Rich lives just yards away from the home where Deputy Ishmael was shot. She said he had responded to this area before.

READ: Deputy Brian Ishmael Fourth El Dorado County Deputy Killed In The Line Of Duty

“He was very kind and he was always good with my kid,” Rich said.

D’Agostini said the off-duty deputy who was in the car with Ishmael was shot but managed to fire back.

“That deputy returned fire and did his best to save Brian,” said D’Agostini.

Two people are in custody in connection to this shooting, one of them had been shot and was taken to the hospital. D’Agostini said there could be other suspects still out there, making some neighbors feel uneasy.

“My intuitiveness has been telling me to leave for a year and a half now,” Rich said.

Ishmael’s body was taken to the Sacramento County Coroner’s office on Wednesday.