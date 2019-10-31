Comments
WOODLAND (CBS13) — The man arrested for the murder of a Woodland teenager has not been charged in the case.
The shooting happened 10 days ago, killing 16-year-old Alvaro Gamera and injuring two other victims. Four days later, 20-year-old Francisco Geovanni Ponce was arrested on charges of murder, conspiracy, participation in a criminal street gang and a probation hold.
On Thursday, the Yolo County District Attorney’s office said a decision has not been reached on whether to file murder charges against Ponce.
He’s currently being held on a probation violation but will be set free on Nov. 14 if he is not charged with homicide.