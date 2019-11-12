SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento City Council unanimously agreed to loan up to $27.2 million to pay for the infrastructure for the planned Sacramento Republic FC Railyards stadium and developments.
Republic FC plans to build a privately-financed $300 million soccer-specific stadium on 31-acres in the Railyards. In addition to the stadium, there are plans for an entertainment district and mixed-use facilities in the surrounding area.
On April 9, the city council approved the first term sheet for the stadium deal. City officials proposed a $33 million package of fee waivers, tax rebates, advertising rights, and infrastructure financing to boost the plans for a downtown stadium.
Initially, the city said they will not be paying for the construction of the stadium. Instead, the stadium will be financed by the investor’s group.
On Tuesday, the city council agreed to an amendment to the original term sheet, providing public funding of the infrastructure in the Railyards instead of private funding. The funding will be a loan from the city’s Risk Fund of up to $27.2 million. Any infrastructure costs that exceed the loan amount will be privately funded, according to the updated term sheet.
The loan is set to be repaid through the Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District (EIFD), which was established in April. By paying for this part of the Railyards project, Sacramento will own the completed infrastructure which is essential for future development at the Railyards.