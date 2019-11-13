DAVIS (CBS13) – Officers are again asking residents to be vigilant after another armed robbery and carjacking was reported in Davis.
The incident happened on Tuesday around 10:45 p.m. Two women said they were just getting out of their car that was parked along the 1200 block of Alvarado Avenue when someone from a white Honda Odyssey went up to them.
A gun was soon pointed at the women and the suspect ordered them to get out and leave their cellphones behind.
RELATED: Davis Police Arrest Armed Robbery Suspect In Woodland
The suspect then drove off with the car. It was last seen heading west on Alvarado Avenue near Sycamore Lane, followed by the minivan with three other suspects inside.
Police say the minivan was reported stolen out of Woodland just before the Davis carjacking.
Both vehicles have yet to be recovered. The victim’s car is described as a silver 2007 Audi sedan with the license plate 5VBZ037. The minivan had a license plate number 6EQL190.
Officers believe all four suspects are armed and dangerous. With there having been 8 reported armed robberies in the city over the past seven weeks, Davis residents are being asked to stay vigilant and avoid being out alone after dark.