



DAVIS (CBS13) — Davis police arrested an armed robbery suspect Friday after he reportedly went to another state to avoid officers.

On Friday afternoon, detectives took 35-year-old Eric Rodriguez into custody for the Oct. 5 armed robbery that occurred in Davis.

Rodriguez allegedly robbed a pedestrian at gunpoint on Sycamore Avenue at Villanova Drive. Police recovered the gun used in the robbery along with the vehicle Rodriguez left the scene in a few blocks away.

Police said after the robbery, Rodriguez left the state, but detectives were able to contact him by phone. After two days of negotiating, Rodriguez agreed to turn himself in to officers. Police said he also had additional warrants for his arrest.

He was booked on armed robbery charges at the Yolo County Jail.

The city of Davis has been hit with a string of armed robberies over the last month. Cellphones, computers and wallets have been among the property taken.

Each robbery has happened in a different part of Davis:

September 19th/ Mace Blvd at the I-80 Overpass (South Davis) September 20th/ Russell Blvd in close proximity to State Highway 113 (West Davis) September 27th/ Area of 880 Alvarado (North Davis) October 5th/ Area of Villanova Drive and Sycamore Lane (North Davis) October 8th/Area of Reed Drive and Rutgers Drive (Central Davis)

A visiting professor at UC Davis was robbed in the Sept. 20 incident. Years of valuable scientific research data was stolen.