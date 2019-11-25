FOLSOM (CBS13) — Prison officials are investigating the death of an inmate as a homicide after he was attacked by two inmates in the general population yard Monday.
California State Prison, Sacramento officials say the inmate was attacked at 2:45 p.m. Prison staff saw inmates Joshua J. Dunn and Stephen C. Dunckhurst attacking the inmate in the yard and say the pair ignored commands to stop and get down. Officers reportedly had to use pepper spray and blast grenades to stop the attack.
The victim was pronounced dead at the prison’s health facility at 3:25 p.m. His name has not yet been released.
Officers say they found two inmate-made weapons at the scene of the attack. Both inmates have been placed in segregated housing for the investigation.
The CDCR says Dunckhurst is serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole for vehicle theft in 2005 as a third-striker. He has received at least three additional sentences while in prison for having a weapon, assaulting an inmate, resisting arrest and removal of a weapon from a peace officer.
Dunn was sentenced to four years in prison in 2017 for burglary and vehicle theft in Sacramento County.
The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office is assisting prison investigators in this case.