ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — The Placer County Sheriff-Coroner released the identities of the four family members who were killed over the span of a week in a crime spree that went from Roseville to Mount Shasta.
On Oct. 14, Shankar Hangud, 53, surrendered to police in Mount Shasta with the body of an adult male in his vehicle. The coroner’s office has now identified that victim as Hangud’s older son, 20-year-old Varum Shankar.
READ MORE ABOUT SHANKAR HANGUD
Authorities later found three more bodies in his Roseville apartment on Junction Road. Those victims include his wife Jyothi Shankar, 46, his daughter, 16-year-old Gauri Hangud, and his youngest son 13-year-old Nischal Hangud. Police believe Hangud killed his wife and two children over the course of three days before he took his older son to a remote part of Siskiyou County and killed him.
Hangud is being charged with first-degree murder for each killing. There are also enhancements for committing multiple murders, and for committing them in multiple jurisdictions. He pleaded not guilty in court last month.