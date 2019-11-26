TRUCKEE (CBS13) — With Northern California under the ‘bomb cyclone,’ feet of snow are expected in the Sierra.
Truckee is already under a blanket of fresh snow, creating dangers on the road. Caltrans closed Interstate 80 in both directions Tuesday afternoon due to multiple crashes.
I-80 traffic is being turned at Alta and Truckee to clear the roads of collisions and keep traffic from backing up further.
READ MORE: Chain Controls Up On I-80, Highway 50 In Sierra As ‘Bomb Cyclone’ Starts To Hit NorCal
The CHP in Truckee said an ambulance on its way to a patient was hit by a reckless driver. A medic and firefighter were inside the ambulance at the time.
No injuries were reported and CHP said the collision is still under investigation.
Remember to use extra caution when driving on the snowy roads and to pack your chains if you’re heading up to the mountains.