Comments
YUBA CITY (CBS13) — A Yuba City man has been arrested for a shooting that injured two people at a homeless camp Monday morning.
Deputies arrested 34-year-old Mark Anthony Silveira Jr. for the shooting. They say he was in the process of stealing items from the victim’s camp when he was confronted by the victim and their friend. Silveira then reportedly shot the victims.
Both were taken to the hospital and their injuries are said to be non-life threatening. The victims’ names have not yet been released.
He was arrested and booked for attempted murder, possession of stolen property, burglary, being a felon in possession of a weapon, and drug-related crimes. He is set to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.
The case is still under investigation.