BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) — The Butte County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 69-year-old Chico man for possession of child pornography.
The arrest is the result of an investigation that began in August. Paul Vigil was arrested on Nov. 27 after deputies served a search warrant at an address on W. 1st Avenue in Chico, reportedly locating computers and other electronic devices confirming he was in possession of child porn.
READ: Man Arrested In Shooting That Injured 2 At South Yuba City Homeless Camp
Detectives believe the large amounts of child porn on Vigil’s computers were downloaded from the internet.
Vigil was booked into the Butte County Jail on one felony count of possessing child porn, and one felony count for possessing more than 600 images of child porn.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Jason Miller at 530-538-7671.