MODESTO (CBS13) – Police are reaching out to the public for help to find a man’s killer.

On November 25, the body of 31-year-old Randall Cisneros-Heimburger was found behind a business complex at 2020 Standiford Avenue, dead from unspecified causes.  Initially, police said his death was “suspicious,” but the following day, his death became a full-blown homicide investigation.

Possible witness to homicide. (credit: Modesto PD)

Police are looking for information about someone who could have witnessed Cisneros-Heimburger’s murder. They provided a photo of the man who they are not calling a suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Contact Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

