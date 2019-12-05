Filed Under:California International Marathon


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California International Marathon (CIM) is rolling through town on Sunday.

(credit: Sacramento Running Association)

The race runs from Folsom down to Capitol Mall, prompting many road closures along the way. You can find a full list of closures and spectator zones on the CIM website.

Although the race is on Sunday, some closures will begin as early as Friday morning. Those include:

  • The Capitol Mall between 8th St and 9th St will be closed beginning at 8:00am on Friday, 12/6 until 5:00pm on Sunday, 12/8.
  • 8th St and 9th St between N St and L St will be closed beginning at 2:00pm on Friday, 12/6 until 5:00pm on Sunday, 12/8.
  • 10th St between N St and L St will be closed beginning at 6:00pm on Friday, 12/6 until 5:00pm on Sunday, 12/8.

Below are the estimated street closure times for raceday:

2019 CIM Street Closure Times
Mile Close Open Cross Street
1 5:20 7:50 Oak Ave.
2 5:20 8:05 American River Canyon
5:20 8:05 Santa Juanita and Oak
3 6:50 8:20 April and Oak
4 6:50 8:30 Beech and Oak
5 6:50 8:45 Wachtel and Oak
6 6:50 9:00 Oak and FOB
7 6:50 9:15 Woodlake Hills and FOB
6:50 9:30 Greenback Lane
8 7:05 9:30 Niessen and FOB
7:05 9:40 Madison Ave.
9 7:05 9:50 Dorian and FOB
10 7:05 10:00 Main and FOB
7:05 10:05 Sunrise Blvd.
11 7:05 10:15 New York and FOB
12 7:05 10:30 Hollister and FOB
13 7:05 10:45 California and FOB
7:05 11:00 Manzanita Ave.
14 7:30 11:00 Grant and FOB
15 7:30 11:15 Kenneth and FOB
16 7:30 11:30 Garfield and FOB
17 7:30 11:45 Paloma and FOB
18 7:30 12:00 Saverien and FOB
19 7:30 12:15 Coronado and FOB
7:30 1:00 Watt Ave.
20 7:30 1:00 Hawthorn and FOB
7:30 1:00 Munroe and FOB
21 7:30 1:00 University and FOB
8:00 1:00 Howe Ave.
22 8:00 1:00 Carlson and J Street
23 8:00 1:30 Bear Flag and J Street
24 8:00 1:45 33rd and J Street
8:00 1:45 Alhambra Blvd.
8:00 2:00 L Street
25 8:00 2:05 22nd and L Street
7:00 2:10 15th and L Street
26 7:00 2:15 8th and L

