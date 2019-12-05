Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California International Marathon (CIM) is rolling through town on Sunday.
The race runs from Folsom down to Capitol Mall, prompting many road closures along the way. You can find a full list of closures and spectator zones on the CIM website.
READ ALSO: One Block Of J Street To Be Closed This Weekend For Construction
Although the race is on Sunday, some closures will begin as early as Friday morning. Those include:
- The Capitol Mall between 8th St and 9th St will be closed beginning at 8:00am on Friday, 12/6 until 5:00pm on Sunday, 12/8.
- 8th St and 9th St between N St and L St will be closed beginning at 2:00pm on Friday, 12/6 until 5:00pm on Sunday, 12/8.
- 10th St between N St and L St will be closed beginning at 6:00pm on Friday, 12/6 until 5:00pm on Sunday, 12/8.
Below are the estimated street closure times for raceday:
|
2019 CIM Street Closure Times
|Mile
|Close
|Open
|Cross Street
|1
|5:20
|7:50
|Oak Ave.
|2
|5:20
|8:05
|American River Canyon
|5:20
|8:05
|Santa Juanita and Oak
|3
|6:50
|8:20
|April and Oak
|4
|6:50
|8:30
|Beech and Oak
|5
|6:50
|8:45
|Wachtel and Oak
|6
|6:50
|9:00
|Oak and FOB
|7
|6:50
|9:15
|Woodlake Hills and FOB
|6:50
|9:30
|Greenback Lane
|8
|7:05
|9:30
|Niessen and FOB
|7:05
|9:40
|Madison Ave.
|9
|7:05
|9:50
|Dorian and FOB
|10
|7:05
|10:00
|Main and FOB
|7:05
|10:05
|Sunrise Blvd.
|11
|7:05
|10:15
|New York and FOB
|12
|7:05
|10:30
|Hollister and FOB
|13
|7:05
|10:45
|California and FOB
|7:05
|11:00
|Manzanita Ave.
|14
|7:30
|11:00
|Grant and FOB
|15
|7:30
|11:15
|Kenneth and FOB
|16
|7:30
|11:30
|Garfield and FOB
|17
|7:30
|11:45
|Paloma and FOB
|18
|7:30
|12:00
|Saverien and FOB
|19
|7:30
|12:15
|Coronado and FOB
|7:30
|1:00
|Watt Ave.
|20
|7:30
|1:00
|Hawthorn and FOB
|7:30
|1:00
|Munroe and FOB
|21
|7:30
|1:00
|University and FOB
|8:00
|1:00
|Howe Ave.
|22
|8:00
|1:00
|Carlson and J Street
|23
|8:00
|1:30
|Bear Flag and J Street
|24
|8:00
|1:45
|33rd and J Street
|8:00
|1:45
|Alhambra Blvd.
|8:00
|2:00
|L Street
|25
|8:00
|2:05
|22nd and L Street
|7:00
|2:10
|15th and L Street
|26
|7:00
|2:15
|8th and L