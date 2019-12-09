Comments
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — A San Joaquin County doctor is accused of fueling the opioid crisis by prescribing drugs for no legitimate medical purpose.
Dr. Edmund Kemprud, who had offices in Dublin and Tracy, was arrested Monday and pleaded not guilty to 14 federal charges at his arraignment.
Prosecutors say Kemprud illegally prescribed opioids on 14 occasions between September 2018 and March of this year. He allegedly prescribed commonly abused prescription drugs including Hydrocodone, Alprazolam, and Oxycodone not for legitimate medical purposes.
He is due back in court on Jan. 30. If convicted, Kemprud faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.